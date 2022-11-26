OSU ends regular season with loss to West Virginia, 24-19

STILLWATER -- A once-promising Oklahoma State team concluded the regular season with an awkward 24-19 loss against West Virginia that ended the Cowboys' 14-game home win streak.

OSU (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) had a chance to take the lead in the closing minutes but failed to pick up the needed first down. After forcing a three-and-out, the Cowboys had a final opportunity but couldn't advance past midfield.

The Mountaineers (5-7, 2-6) scored a pair of crucial touchdowns in the first five minutes of the third quarter on runs of 54 and 57 yards from Jaylen Anderson.

With Spencer Sanders sidelined on a rainy Senior Day, Garret Rangel started at quarterback and threw for 178 yards. Ollie Gordon had a breakout performance, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.