OSU ends regular season with loss to West Virginia, 24-19

Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) runs on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
STILLWATER -- A once-promising Oklahoma State team concluded the regular season with an awkward 24-19 loss against West Virginia that ended the Cowboys' 14-game home win streak.
 
OSU (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) had a chance to take the lead in the closing minutes but failed to pick up the needed first down. After forcing a three-and-out, the Cowboys had a final opportunity but couldn't advance past midfield.
 
The Mountaineers (5-7, 2-6) scored a pair of crucial touchdowns in the first five minutes of the third quarter on runs of 54 and 57 yards from Jaylen Anderson.
 
With Spencer Sanders sidelined on a rainy Senior Day, Garret Rangel started at quarterback and threw for 178 yards. Ollie Gordon had a breakout performance, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

