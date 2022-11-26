Just In
OSU ends regular season with loss to West Virginia, 24-19
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, one preposterous Mike Gundy prediction and one pick for Bedlam
OSU's head coach channels Toby Keith after beating the Sooners a second straight time
OSU head man foresees college coaches entrenched with team over course of season, leaving Thursday/Friday recruiting to pro-like scouts
After six seasons, Brock Martin's career built on grit, toughness and his ultimate motivator, family
The senior from Oologah is many things: a fighter, a leader and also a father.
Also, rewinding to Saturday night: What was the deal with Spencer Sanders? What was the deal with Oklahoma's second-half offense?
Overwhelming first quarter leads Sooners to bowl eligibility and 28-13 win over No. 22 Oklahoma State
Sooners sprint out to 28-0 lead as Brent Venables gets win in his Bedlam head-coaching debut. OSU's Spencer Sanders throws three first-half interceptions.
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-West Virginia
Another prove-it game for Spencer Sanders as his OSU career potentially winds down
OU scored four times in the first quarter.
Bowl experts project the Cowboys in either the Cheez-It or Alamo Bowl, Mike Gundy doesn't expect major changes to the offense long term and OSU is favored by nine points Saturday.
The Cowboys ran a staggering 102 plays Saturday night and had 13 points to show for it, resulting in a disappointing defeat against Oklahoma in Norman.
While OSU totaled 8 yards on its first four drives, the Sooners built a 28-0 advantage. The defense, shorthanded by injuries, gave up 299 yards in a decisive first quarter.