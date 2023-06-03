STILLWATER — On Saturday afternoon, Dallas Baptist throttled Oklahoma State 18-4 in the Stillwater NCAA Regional, eliminating the Cowboys from the NCAA Tournament.

After being held hitless in the first three innings, the Patriots (46-15) poured on the offense in the middle innings, highlighted by a six-run fifth inning. As a team, DBU combined for six home runs and 19 hits, batting .432 against OSU’s seven different pitchers used.

It’s only the second time under coach Josh Holliday the Cowboys were held without a win in a NCAA Regional. In 2017, OSU lost to Missouri State and Oral Roberts in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

The Cowboys mustered four hits and three runs against DBU’s Zach Heaton, who pitched into the seventh inning and struck out six batters, including OSU second baseman Roc Riggio three times.

Riggio would redeem himself in the eighth, blasting a solo home run for his 18th of the season.

DBU will play the loser of Washington vs. Oral Roberts on Sunday at 2 p.m.

DALLAS BAPTIST 18, OKLAHOMA STATE 4

DBU;000;464;400;--;18;19;0

OSU;010;000;210;--;4;8;0

Heaton, Beuter (7), Hammer (9) and Rombach. Watts-Brown, Abram (5), Blake (5), Davis (6), Root (6), O’Toole (7), Keisel (9) and Adkison. W: Heaton (5-1). L: Watts-Brown (6-5). Save: None. HR: DBU, Kolden 2 (6), Humphreys (13), Santos 3 (14); OSU, Schubart (17), Riggio (18) T: