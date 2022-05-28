OSU eliminated from Big 12 tournament; hopes for NCAA regional

ARLINGTON, Texas — Trey Faltine had three hits and drove in four runs to lift fifth-seeded Texas into the Big 12 Tournament championship game with a 9-2 win over fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Cowboys (39-20) forced the game by beating the Longhorns 8-1 earlier in the day. Texas (42-18), which beat OSU 4-1 to open the tournament, advances to Sunday's game against third-seeded Oklahoma.

Faltine's infield single scored a run as Texas picked up a pair of unearned runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. He added a bases-loaded double to drive in three runs in a five-run third inning. Douglas Hodo III followed Faltime's double with an RBI double and Dylan Campbell added a pinch-hit triple.

Five Texas pitchers combined for a five-hitter with second pitcher Jared Southard (3-1) getting the win. Southard didn't allow a hit but issued four of the seven walks.

Caeden Trenkle had two of Oklahoma State's five hits and Nolan McLean had a solo home run to close out the scoring in the bottom of the fifth.

In the earlier game, Jake Thompson had four RBIs — including a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning — and Ryan Bogusz allowed one run over eight innings for the Cowboys.

Thompson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and Oklahoma State never trailed. The Cowboys opened the bottom of the second with a strikeout and a groundout before stringing together five consecutive two-out hits — the last three of which were doubles down the left-field line — to stretch their lead to 6-0.

Bogusz allowed five hits, three walks and hit a batter with five strikeouts for Oklahoma State. He started the ninth inning, gave up a lead-off walk and was immediately replaced by Trevor Martin, who immediately allowed Mitchell Daly to hit an RBI double before striking out the next three batters on 11 pitches to seal it.

Texas had two runners on base with nobody out in four innings and one on with no outs in three more but finished 0-for-12 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

Game 1

OKLAHOMA STATE 8, TEXAS 1

Texas;000;000;001;--;1;6;0

Oklahoma St.;240;110;00X;--;8;10;2

Morehouse, Blair (3), Stewart (5), Sthele (8) and Schuessler; Bogusz, Martin (9) and Daugherty. W: Bogusz (3-0). L: Morehouse (3-1). HR: OSU, Thompson.

Game 2

TEXAS 9, OKLAHOMA STATE 2

Texas;025;020;000;--;9;11;0

Oklahoma St.;100;010;000;--;2;5;2

Duplantier, Southard (3), Harrison (4), Olivarez (7), Stevens (9) and Ardoin; Morrill, Davis (3), Marsh (4) and Adkison. W: Southard (3-1). L: Morrill (1-3). HR: OSU, McLean.