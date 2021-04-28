OSU edges OU by one shot to win Big 12 men's golf championship

One shot was the difference Wednesday, as the Oklahoma State men's golf team edged rival Oklahoma by the narrowest of margins to claim its second consecutive Big 12 Championship.

OSU shot a final-round 7-under 273 at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, to finish with a team total of 9-over 1,129. That was a single stroke better than OU, which finished at 1,130 after a final-round 274. Texas was another stroke back at 1,131 after a 275 Wednesday. The teams entered the final round in a three-way tie for the lead.

OSU freshman Bo Jin birdied the 17th hole and made par on 18 for a final-round, 2-under 68. He tied for second individually, one shot behind medalist Cole Hammer of Texas. Two other Cowboys finished in the top 10, Austin Eckroat (fifth after a final-round 65) and Eugenio Chacarra (tied for 10th, final-round 69).

The championship is the 11th overall for OSU, including seven at Prairie Dunes.

Oklahoma was led by Quade Cummins, who tied for second (277 total, final-round 66) and Logan McAllister, who tied for sixth (286, final-round 68).

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced May 5. Regionals are set for May 15-18, and the NCAA Championship is May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.