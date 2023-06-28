STILLWATER — The Cowboys continue methodically adding to their recruiting class.

On Wednesday, three-star defensive lin\e prospect Armstrong Nnodim announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, becoming the 11th commitment in the Cowboys' 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound prospect from Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas, is ranked as the No. 134 defensive lineman in the nation, and a top 200 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Nnodim drew interest from OSU after attending a camp two weeks ago, eventually decommitting from Rice this week and landing with the Cowboys three days later.

While also competing in wrestling and track and field, Nnodim logged 69 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 16 sacks his junior year at Horn.

He is the 11th commitment in OSU's 2024 class and the sixth on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys now rank 43rd in 247Sprots' overall recruiting rankings with 11 three-star recruits.

