OSU down a spot to No. 8 in AP poll

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU takes on Texas Tech (copy)

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs to the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State dropped one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys beat Texas Tech on Saturday, scoring the game's final 18 points and rallying to stay undefeated. TCU, which hosts OSU on Saturday, moved up four spots to No. 13.

Georgia remained No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Michigan. Tennessee climbed to No. 6, followed by USC.

Three other Big 12 teams are ranked: Kansas State (17), Kansas (19) and Texas (22).

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

