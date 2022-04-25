OSU Doubles Duo Make Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Oklahoma State's one doubles tandem of Lisa Marie Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto was named to the 2022 Big 12 Women's Tennis Championship All-Tournament Team, the league announced Monday.

Rioux and Miyamoto claimed the honors at the No. 1 doubles position after registering a 2-0 mark in OSU's two matches. The Cowgirl pair has won 17 out of its last 20 matches.

On Friday, Rioux and Miyamoto wasted no time giving OSU the advantage, helping win the crucial point to take a 1-0 lead. The nation's 18th-ranked duo downed 67th-ranked Avelina Sayfetdinova and Kailey Evans of Texas Tech, 6-2.

A day later, the talented duo secured the early edge in OSU's Big 12 semifinal matchup against No. 4 Texas. The Cowgirl pair put together an impressive performance, defeating No. 15 Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa, 6-3, to claim the doubles point for OSU.