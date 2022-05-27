OSU doubles duo falls in NCAA women's semifinal

Oklahoma State’s standout doubles team of Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux saw its impressive run at the NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship come to an end in the semifinal round on Friday afternoon with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 loss against Miami’s Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Illinois.

The Cowgirl duo took the opening two games of the first set before the Canes, who entered play as the nation’s 13th-ranked squad, evened the score at 2-2. After Miyamoto and Rioux answered by going up 4-2, Achong and Richardson countered once again to even the score at four apiece and eventually force a tiebreaker. Miami ended up taking the last four points of the tiebreaker to claim the first set.

The Cowgirls took the opening two games of the second set, but then Miami once again answered by rattling off six games in a row to close out the set and match to advance to the championship tilt.

Miyamoto and Rioux, two-time All-Americans, finished with a 22-4 mark on the season for the Cowgirls.

The duo opened the tournament with a dominating win in straight sets over the nation’s fourth-ranked squad from Georgia Tech, Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura. In the round of 16, Miyamoto and Rioux took down North Carolina’s Cameron Morra and Carson Tangulig to secure All-America status and advance to the quarterfinal round.

They reached the semifinal round after taking down the sixth-ranked duo of Jaci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova of Texas A&M on Thursday.