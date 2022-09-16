OSU defensive tackle Sione Asi, 26, plays for his wife and daughter: ‘My biggest motivation'

Sept. 13, 2022 video. Cowboys DT also talks Collin Oliver; being part of an older position group and more. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
STILLWATER — Sione Asi’s knees ache as he slumps down onto the floor.
It had been a long day of practice and school for Asi — a senior Oklahoma State defensive tackle — before arriving home.
But Asi knows the importance of being present. So no matter how sore or exhausted his muscles were, or how wiped out he was mentally, he made the effort to be there.
“I’m still learning, even today how to be able to shift mindsets and kind of leaving football with football and school at school,” said Asi, who celebrated his 26th birthday Tuesday. “I’m always thinking of things I can do better, negative stuff, but just being present and being a father is important.”
So, no matter how strenuous the days are, Asi makes time for his 1-year-old daughter, Tapenisi, and wife, Brenda. No matter how painful it may be to climb onto the floor after practices, Asi always does it for his daughter. Because family remains crucial for Asi, whether that be related by blood or football.
“I think the biggest thing is my daughter,” Asi said. “She’s the biggest motivator, and also my wife, so it kind of makes it easier to get through pain and stuff. I know my wife is breaking her back making sure my little one is OK. So I have it far easier than her.”
With football, class and family consuming Asi’s life, he stressed the importance of managing time properly to account for it all. He praised his wife for handling everything at home while he’s away, which Asi said makes dedicating time to football easier.
Seeing his wife and daughter during the walk into the stadium and while warming up is enough for him on game days. He knows his daughter can get restless during games, so he’s content if his wife needs to take her home early.
“Other than that, I’m locked in,” Asi said. “As long as I see them in the beginning, she can do whatever she wants.”
The young family makes the time work, but it isn’t always perfect. Asi recalls one of the hardest moments being during fall camp, where he wouldn’t get home until late at night and had to leave early in the mornings.
“I think that’s the biggest pain, the time that I didn’t get to spend with them,” he said.
Even away from home, the father is reminded of his age. Sometimes he doesn’t know all the music or pop culture his teammates talk about in the locker room.
Fellow defensive lineman Collin Oliver always refers to Asi as “uncle” or “grandpa.” He enjoys being the older player sometimes but resents it when he feels the wear football puts on his body.
“I’m talking about the pain, the growing pains, knee pains, everything, but I’m starting to feel like it’s my time to get out of here,” Asi said with a laugh.
Despite being older than most on roster, Asi enjoys cooking meals for teammates. He hasn’t held a team dinner recently because of his hectic schedule, instead often cooking for his wife and daughter.
The lack of Polynesian food in Oklahoma also limits his culinary skills; he jokes that he needs his mother to bring some ingredients from Utah next time she’s in Stillwater.
His best dishes include a curry chicken recipe he learned from his mother and ota, a meal consisting of raw fish and vegetables.
“It sounds nasty, but I promise you if you guys saw it and took a bite, it is pretty good,” he said.
When he does cook, anyone is welcome to stop by for food. “The table is always big enough,” Asi said.
That inclusivity from Asi comes from his Polynesian roots. He said his morals fit perfectly in Oklahoma.
“The biggest thing in Polynesian culture is family, and that’s really what we base our life on,” Asi said.
And family is why Asi battles every Saturday.
He plays for his football family. He plays for his wife, and most important to him, he plays for his daughter.
“I think that’s just another incentive that’s been added to my plate,” he said. “That’s my biggest motivation.”
Big 12 rankings after Week 2
The night of Oklahoma State’s season opener, I told a friend in the Boone Pickens Stadium press box that the Big 12 was as loaded with good teams as any conference in the nation, but that there wasn’t a College Football Playoff team in the bunch.
I stand by that statement after two weeks of the season.
This appears to be a very good, very balanced league in which CFP contenders number 0 but conference championship contenders number up to 6.
My stab at a ranking...
AP File Photo
1 – Oklahoma (2-0)
Last week: Awoke in time to take care of Kent State 33-3 This Saturday: at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (Fox)
“Winning is very, very difficult,” Brent Venables said after OU won a game it led just 7-3 at halftime Saturday night. Yes it is, Coach. It’s going to be “very, very difficult” again this week at Nebraska, regardless of how shoddy the 1-2 Huskers look coming in.
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP
2 – Baylor (1-1)
Last week: Dropped a 26-20 double overtime game at BYU This Saturday: vs. Texas State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
The Bears let one get away in Provo late Saturday after committing 14 penalties for 117 yards. Another problem: Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (18-of-28 for 137 yards and a TD) was outplayed by BYU counterpart Jaren Hall (23-of-39 for 261 yards and a score).
Photo by GEORGE FREY/AP
3 – Oklahoma State (2-0)
Last week: Pulled away from Arizona State 34-17 This Saturday: vs. Ark-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Two notable positives pointed out by Mike Gundy in postgame Saturday night: “We cut our missed assignments considerably, in my opinion, and we were able to rush the ball.” The run game got going after halftime, when irritated OSU coaches challenged the offense to man up.
Photo by BRODY SCHMIDT/AP
4 – Texas (1-1)
Last week: Heartbroken by Alabama 20-19 This Saturday: vs. UTSA, 7 p.m. (Longhorn Network)
I don’t think Texas is doomed if Quinn Ewers misses a significant amount of time. Let’s allow Steve Sarkisian to adjust his offense and figure out ways to work the ball to Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
Photo by RODOLFO GONZALEZ/AP
5 – Kansas State (2-0)
Last week: Dominated Missouri 40-12 This Saturday: vs. Tulane, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Deuce Vaughn rushed for 154 yards against Mizzou then mentioned how most of the Wildcats were “overlooked” and “unrecruited” by the Tigers. Nothing wrong with sticking it to an old conference rival, especially one that cut and ran from that conference.
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
6 – TCU (2-0)
Last week: Outclassed Tarleton 59-17 This Saturday: idle
How’s this for a nugget: Sonny Dykes is the first head coach to start his TCU career with a 2-0 record since Dutch Meyer in 1934. (The ’34 Frogs, for the record, finished 8-4.)
Photo by LM OTERO/AP
7 – Kansas (2-0, 1-0 in the Big 12)
Last week: Won at West Virginia 55-42 This Saturday: at Houston, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
Ladies and gentlemen … Your first-place-in-the-Big-12-Kansas-By-Gawd Jayhawks! How great is that for second-year coach Lance Leipold, who has now bagged two overtime road wins in the conference. A very sharp hire by Kansas AD Travis Goff in April of 2021.
Photo by KATHLEEN BATTEN/AP
8 – Iowa State (2-0)
Last week: Escaped Iowa 10-7
“It’s a game of imperfection,” Matt Campbell said after his team’s slog in Iowa City. The Cyclones will take it, having beaten their Cy-Hawk rivals for the first time since 2014.
Photo by MATTHEW PUTNEY/AP
9 – Texas Tech (2-0)
Last week: Scrapped to a 33-30 double OT win over Houston This Saturday: at North Carolina State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Red Raiders had twice the possession time and twice the number of first downs Saturday in Lubbock. Donovan Smith’s three interceptions kept Houston in it. Otherwise, it was a promising afternoon for Joey McGuire’s squad.
Photo by JUSTIN REX/AP
10 – West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 in the Big 12)
Last week: Lost to the first-place Jayhawks in OT This Saturday: vs. Towson, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Will Scott Frost be on the Nebraska sidelines Saturday when OU comes to town? No. Will Neal Brown be on the West Virginia sidelines Nov. 12 when the Sooners visit Morgantown? I’m beginning to wonder.
Photo by KEITH SRAKOCIC/AP
