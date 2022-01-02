OSU defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan headed to Missouri

STILLWATER — Jayden Jernigan will be taking snaps in the SEC next fall.

The Oklahoma State defensive tackle announced his commitment to the University of Missouri Sunday night via Twitter.

Blessed with the life I lived…On to the Next!!🐯 pic.twitter.com/neNmfXQ2AV — Jayden Jernigan #42 (@42_reborn) January 3, 2022

Jernigan, the sophomore from Allen, Texas entered the transfer portal in December. He remained with the Cowboys through Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and recorded three tackles, a pass breakup and quarterback hurry in OSU's 37-35 win over Notre Dame.

Jernigan appeared in nine games and tallied 13 tackles and sacks against Baylor and TCU as a freshman in 2019. Injury and Covid-19 wiped out his sophomore season in 2020 before Jernigan returned to finish fourth among the Cowboys' defensive lineman with 22 tackles in 2021.

His departure represents a hit to OSU's defensive line despite expected depth in 2022. Coach Mike Gundy said Sunday that he anticipates defensive tacklers Brendon Evers and Israel Antwine and edge rusher Tyren Irby to return next fall.

