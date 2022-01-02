 Skip to main content
OSU defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan headed to Missouri
OSU defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan headed to Missouri

Fiesta Bowl (copy)

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) tackles Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Jayden Jernigan will be taking snaps in the SEC next fall.

The Oklahoma State defensive tackle announced his commitment to the University of Missouri Sunday night via Twitter. 

Jernigan, the sophomore from Allen, Texas entered the transfer portal in December. He remained with the Cowboys through Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and recorded three tackles, a pass breakup and quarterback hurry in OSU's 37-35 win over Notre Dame. 

Jernigan appeared in nine games and tallied 13 tackles and sacks against Baylor and TCU as a freshman in 2019. Injury and Covid-19 wiped out his sophomore season in 2020 before Jernigan returned to finish fourth among the Cowboys' defensive lineman with 22 tackles in 2021.

His departure represents a hit to OSU's defensive line despite expected depth in 2022. Coach Mike Gundy said Sunday that he anticipates defensive tacklers Brendon Evers and Israel Antwine and edge rusher Tyren Irby to return next fall. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

