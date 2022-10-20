OSU defensive tackle Brendon Evers forgoes rest of season to prepare for NFL draft

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers is concluding his college career early in preparation of the NFL draft.

Evers, a super senior from Bixby who appeared in four games this season, made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

"Sometimes God has a different plan than the one you originally thought," Evers posted. "After much prayer and consideration with my family, coaches and medical staff, I have decided to forego the rest of the 2022 season and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft."

A two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection, Evers started 25 games in his career and played in 52 games, becoming an integral part of a dominant defensive line and a respected leader on the team.

He has dealt with several injuries, undergoing two reconstructive surgeries after last season for a torn labrum and broken capsule in his left shoulder. He also had a bone graft to stabilize his shoulder after dislocations.

"You see this scar on my shoulder," Evers said this month. "Some of the mental stuff I went through, I really thought, probably back in February or March, that my career was over with."

Evers' toughness has been a recurring theme throughout his football career. Three weeks before his senior season of high school, he tore the MCL in his left knee.

"They told me I had completely tore my MCL in half (and I would be) lucky to be playing, be able to come back," he told the Tulsa World in 2017. "They said 6-8 weeks, and in my head, I was like, 'That ain’t going to work for me.'"

Evers returned in 3 1/2 weeks, recovering to play a key role in the Spartans winning a third consecutive Class 6AII state title. He recorded 45 tackles, nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

At OSU, he redshirted as a freshman and appeared in 13 games on defense and special teams in 2018. Over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, Evers started eight games and tallied 15 total tackles.

Last year, he delivered his best season while recording six tackles for lost yardage with three sacks as a key piece on the interior of the best defensive line in the nation.

Ahead of Saturday's home meeting with No. 20 Texas, OSU's other starter at defensive tackle is Sione Asi. Listed on the depth chart as backups are Xavier Ross and Samuela Tuihalamaka.