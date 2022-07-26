OSU defensive ends Brock Martin, Collin Oliver on Nagurski watch list

Oklahoma State defensive ends Brock Martin and Collin Oliver are among 85 FBS players on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, it was announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.
Fifteen other defensive ends are on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which honors the best defensive player in college football. OSU is one of 20 teams with multiple players on the list and one of only three from the Big 12.
An established veteran, Martin has played in a team-high 50 games with 22 starts. He is coming off his best season, having racked up 41 tackles with 14 for lost yardage and nine sacks.
Oliver joins Martin on the list after putting together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons in program history, totaling 11.5 sacks. He was a unanimous selection as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned numerous freshman All-America honors.
Photos: Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days
Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor Ben Sims speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor linebacker Dillion Doyle speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as Big 12 In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Big 12 Media Days
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as InComing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
