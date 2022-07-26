 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU defensive ends Brock Martin, Collin Oliver on Nagurski watch list

Oklahoma State defensive ends Brock Martin and Collin Oliver are among 85 FBS players on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, it was announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.

Fifteen other defensive ends are on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which honors the best defensive player in college football. OSU is one of 20 teams with multiple players on the list and one of only three from the Big 12.

An established veteran, Martin has played in a team-high 50 games with 22 starts. He is coming off his best season, having racked up 41 tackles with 14 for lost yardage and nine sacks.

Oliver joins Martin on the list after putting together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons in program history, totaling 11.5 sacks. He was a unanimous selection as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned numerous freshman All-America honors.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

