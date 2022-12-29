OSU defense expected to benefit from experience of challenge-filled season

Oklahoma State’s final game of the season provided a partial preview of what next year’s defense will look like.

With portal players not in the picture, the Cowboys continued to rely on young playmakers as they have done throughout the year because of injuries and inexperience.

“All of these guys that had or got playing experience this year, they’re going to be so much better their second time around,” defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “When guys grow up, they become better football players.”

In the 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, OSU received notable performances from players who are likely to contribute defensively next season. Among them was safety Lyrik Rawls, a redshirt freshman who delivered his first career sack that forced a fumble in the third quarter.

Rawls earned more playing time because of injuries in the second half of the year and became a backup to veteran Jason Taylor II, who hasn’t decided whether he will return for a final season.

“Being behind him this year has been a good thing for me,” Rawls said. “If he leaves, I’ll be ready to take over.”

Said Mason: “Lyrik is going to pick up exactly where JT left off. We saw somewhat the passing of the baton if JT decides to leave. What I can tell you is if he comes back, he’s got somebody he wants to play with.”

Another under-the-radar impact player Tuesday night was Trey Rucker, who made his season debut and recorded a pass breakup and an interception in the first quarter. A Wake Forest transfer last year, Rucker missed the regular season with an injury.

“Trey is a great player,” Taylor said. “I think that we all knew that. Some things happened where we didn’t have him for most of the part of the year, but we had him this game. I think that this is good for him to just be in a game, get some experience this year. As you can tell, he can play ball. Hopefully he builds on that and adds to our defense.”

Cornerback Cam Smith and linebacker Lamont Bishop, two other emerging players, set career-highs in tackles Tuesday while defensive end Nathan Latu recorded his fourth sack of the season. Each of them is expected back in 2023.

“We’ve got a lot of young dudes who will have to play next year,” Rawls said. “It starts in January when we get into the weight room and work out. We’re going to fly around and step up this offseason.”

In his first year, Mason had a challenging task of trying to get the defense to perform at a high level like it had done in the previous season. That became more difficult when the injuries started to pile up at midseason and the offensive struggles put the defense in a tough spot.

“I think he did a good job in the situation we were in,” coach Mike Gundy said. “This is one of those games, like we've had three or four times this year, where they're on the field too much. … Hypothetically, offensively, if we would have stayed on the field more, maybe a normal transition of a game wouldn't have been quite like that.”

OSU gave up 374 yards against Wisconsin, with most of those coming in the first half. On the season, the defense allowed an average of 435.7 yards per game.

Asked to evaluate the job Mason did this year, Gundy said: “I like how he has relationships with his players, defensive guys. He’s a loyal staff guy. He works hard. He’s got a good attitude. I’ve gone through some coordinators over the years, and it takes them a little while to get going, takes them a little bit of time to adjust. We’ll work hard on that in the offseason.”