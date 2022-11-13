OSU defense comes up big in bounce-back win against Iowa State

STILLWATER — The way Oklahoma State’s defense played Saturday looked familiar.

“We had a lot of games like that last year where it came down the defense making a stop,” safety Jason Taylor II said. “I think when we got a stop, it almost didn’t feel new; it felt like we’re back where we’re supposed to be.”

In the 20-14 win against Iowa State, the Cowboys shook off their recent identity as a defense that has been gashed by injuries and vulnerable to big plays. They instead had five takeaways, produced two turnovers on downs and delivered four sacks in the fourth quarter.

“We were in a tough rut, a lot of injuries and a lot of things going on,” Taylor said. “To play a game like this and get turnovers and to come out with a win is very satisfying. We’re going to try to build on this and continue to do this throughout the end of the season.”

What happened in the previous two weeks — a dismal 48-0 shocker at Kansas State and a loss at Kansas in which OSU gave up 351 rushing yards — could have caused the defense to lose any remaining confidence and struggle to turn a corner this late in the season.

“The effort and enthusiasm in practice this week was as good as it was if we were 8-0,” coach Mike Gundy said. “You worry sometimes about the morale of the team. It’s human nature. Everybody starts feeling sorry for themselves. … That wasn’t an issue.”

The turnaround in a matter of a week was especially impressive considering the personnel situation didn’t improve. Veteran safety Thomas Harper remained out, plus defensive ends Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford were sidelined. With Brendon Evers no longer in the picture at defensive tackle, the line relied on reserves more than ever — and the result was a good one.

On a weird day in which the offense struggled until quarterback Spencer Sanders entered late in the third quarter and provided a significant spark, the defense did its part by repeatedly forcing turnovers to put the offense in better situations — even if points didn’t follow.

“We’re getting turnovers and we’re not scoring,” Gundy said. “But the thing it does is it gets you off the field. We need off the field. The last few weeks, we spent the entire game on the field on defense because the offense was struggling and the defense was struggling, which was a really bad combination.”

Playing a role in a pair of first-quarter turnovers was safety Kendal Daniels, a redshirt freshman from Beggs who is progressing with on-the-job training. He forced a fumble and followed with an interception, and the turnovers became contagious from there.

“Turnovers are everything,” Daniels said. “Not just give the offense the ball back — we can do that with a three-and-out — but a turnover is like a momentum change.”

When the Cyclones became one-dimensional in the fourth quarter, OSU’s defense sensed an opportunity to apply more pressure and capitalized in the form of four sacks. The pride generated with that kind of outing can ignite the Cowboys in their final regular-season games starting Saturday at Oklahoma.

“This was a defensive win,” defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “It was a total defensive performance that we hadn’t had all year. First half to the second half, we put one together and now that’s the standard moving forward.”