OSU DE Trace Ford transfers to Oklahoma

STILLWATER — On Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford announced his intentions to transfer to Oklahoma.

The junior from Edmond Santa Fe played in a total of 32 games for the Cowboys across three seasons, recording 59 tackles and 8.5 sacks across his career.

He joins wide receiver Braylin Presley (Tulsa), cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Washington), running back Dominic Richardson (Baylor) and linebacker Mason Cobb (USC) as OSU players who have entered the transfer portal and found new schools.

Ford's OSU career began strong, earning the Russell Okung Award as OSU's outstanding newcomer and receiving votes for the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He recorded 20-plus tackles and 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Cowboys.

He missed the final game of the 2020 season — and the entire 2021 season — with consecutive knee injuries.

After returning this year, Ford appeared in nine games, recording eight tackles and a sack. His most memorable contribution came on special teams, when Ford blocked a punt and returned if for a touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Ford missed the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering an undisclosed injury against Kansas.

Ford's absence leaves a major hole on OSU's defensive line. Fellow defensive end Brock Martin played in his final OSU game Tuesday against Wisconsin, allowing Kody Walterscheid to earn meaningful snaps against the Badgers.

"Oklahoma kid," Ford wrote in a post to Twitter.

