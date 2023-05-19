STILLWATER — On Friday evening at Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State cruised to a 9-0 win against Maryland-Baltimore County in the first game of the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

Although the game was initially slated for a 3 p.m. first pitch, a rain delay pushed the start time back to 6:30 p.m. Despite the delay, the Cowgirls poured on a steady offense, scoring at least a run in the final four innings. A home run from Kiley Naomi in the sixth inning secured a run-rule win for OSU.

In the circle, OSU leaned on Kelly Maxwell, who lasted five innings and allowed two hits. In an inning of relief, pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl retired the side in order.

The Cowgirls will return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Wichita State vs. Nebraska.