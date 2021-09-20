 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU cross country's Rodriguez named Athlete of the Week
0 Comments

OSU cross country's Rodriguez named Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After a record-setting performance at the Cowboy Jamboree this past weekend, Oklahoma State Cross Country runner Isai Rodriguez was named National Athlete of the Week by the US Track Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association.

Rodriguez shattered the current OSU Cross Country Course record by 24.4 seconds and defeated the rest of a loaded Cowboy Jamboree field by a whopping 31 seconds overall. The field included runners from four ranked teams, including the defending national champions, Northern Arizona, and eighth-ranked Tulsa.

A two-time cross country All-American, his 8K time of 23:05.8 also topped the previous Cowboy Jamboree record time by 28.5 seconds.

The senior from Ringwood has won both events he has competed in this season after finishing eighth at last spring’s NCAA DI Cross Country Championships in Stillwater.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News