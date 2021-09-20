OSU cross country's Rodriguez named Athlete of the Week

After a record-setting performance at the Cowboy Jamboree this past weekend, Oklahoma State Cross Country runner Isai Rodriguez was named National Athlete of the Week by the US Track Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association.

Rodriguez shattered the current OSU Cross Country Course record by 24.4 seconds and defeated the rest of a loaded Cowboy Jamboree field by a whopping 31 seconds overall. The field included runners from four ranked teams, including the defending national champions, Northern Arizona, and eighth-ranked Tulsa.

A two-time cross country All-American, his 8K time of 23:05.8 also topped the previous Cowboy Jamboree record time by 28.5 seconds.

The senior from Ringwood has won both events he has competed in this season after finishing eighth at last spring’s NCAA DI Cross Country Championships in Stillwater.