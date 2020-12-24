 Skip to main content
OSU Cowboy Back Jelani Woods is headed to The University of Virginia

OSU Cowboy Back Jelani Woods is headed to The University of Virginia

Jelani Woods

Oklahoma State’s Jelani Woods is headed to the University of Virginia MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Jelani Woods is headed to The University of Virginia after announcing his commitment on Thursday.

Woods announced his decision three days after the news broke that he entered the transfer portal.

The fourth-year junior caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown for OSU this season. He has 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his OSU career.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

