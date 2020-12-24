OSU Cowboy Back Jelani Woods is headed to The University of Virginia

Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Jelani Woods is headed to The University of Virginia after announcing his commitment on Thursday.
Woods announced his decision three days after the news broke that he entered the transfer portal.
The fourth-year junior caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown for OSU this season. He has 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his OSU career.
