OSU coordinator Knowles striving to have a top-10 defense this season

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is entering his fourth season with Oklahoma State, and he believes the Cowboys have a chance to be a top-10 defense this season.
“We finished No. 1 in the country last year on third downs and defensive touchdowns,” Knowles said to media on Sunday. “We had some great rankings, but we have an overall chance to be a top-10 defense.”
OSU was one of five teams to finish the 2020 season with four defensive touchdowns, and the Cowboys allowed teams to convert only 26% of their third-down attempts.
The Pokes lost a few key seniors, such as defensive back Rodarius Williams and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, but OSU has the talent to fill those holes partly because multiple defensive players decided to return to Stillwater.
Every college athlete was awarded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper opted to use their extra year for the 2021 season. Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel originally opted for the NFL draft but rescinded his name and will give it another ride in Stillwater.
“Every time one of them said they were coming back, I slept a little bit easier that night, for sure,” Knowles said. “It’s just a really good, confident feeling to have players of their caliber back and their attitude and their knowledge of the defense.”
The OSU offense struggled to move the ball at times last season, and the line dealt with injuries the entire year. That forced the defense to carry OSU to a few wins. The offensive line is expected to be healthy entering the 2021 season, and the coaching staff is confident in the talent it has at the skill positions.
OSU lost receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner and running back Chuba Hubbard. Running back LD Brown has returned for another year, while Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson are also expected to be major factors in the backfield. Former Bixby standout Brennan Presley will be one of the Cowboys' top receivers.
OSU offenses are always expected to play at a high level, and now Knowles is raising the bar and creating those same expectations for the defense.
“When I first came here, I didn’t know much about Oklahoma State except that they scored a lot of points and coach (Mike) Gundy had an unbelievable winning percentage,” Knowles said. “But I thought when I came here that if we could establish a defensive culture that mirrored the offensive culture and what (strength and condition) coach (Rob) Glass does in the weight room, then we could win a national championship, and we’ve made steps toward that.”