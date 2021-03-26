OSU coordinator Knowles striving to have a top-10 defense this season

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is entering his fourth season with Oklahoma State, and he believes the Cowboys have a chance to be a top-10 defense this season.

“We finished No. 1 in the country last year on third downs and defensive touchdowns,” Knowles said to media on Sunday. “We had some great rankings, but we have an overall chance to be a top-10 defense.”

OSU was one of five teams to finish the 2020 season with four defensive touchdowns, and the Cowboys allowed teams to convert only 26% of their third-down attempts.

The Pokes lost a few key seniors, such as defensive back Rodarius Williams and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, but OSU has the talent to fill those holes partly because multiple defensive players decided to return to Stillwater.

Every college athlete was awarded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper opted to use their extra year for the 2021 season. Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel originally opted for the NFL draft but rescinded his name and will give it another ride in Stillwater.