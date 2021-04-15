OSU conditioning levels are back to standard this offseason

This time last year, Oklahoma State strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass was sending workouts to his athletes and communicating through Zoom.

The pandemic forced all athletes to leave campus after just a few spring practices, and some of them only had access to their backyards for workouts while everything else was shut down. The lack of training left most of the OSU players out of shape when they returned for summer workouts, and the condition level wasn’t where it needed to be when August rolled around.

Having athletes back on campus for spring practice this year will keep their conditioning schedule on track for summer workouts, which should leave them in great shape for the start of the season.

“These guys are in really good physical condition now,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said. “Compared to when we got in in August last year, there wasn’t very many guys in shape, so it was really scary as a coach. You don’t know when to push them. I didn’t know when to push them and when to back off. Now it’s easy. I know when to push them. They’re all in great shape.”