OSU conditioning levels are back to standard this offseason

This time last year, Oklahoma State strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass was sending workouts to his athletes and communicating through Zoom.
The pandemic forced all athletes to leave campus after just a few spring practices, and some of them only had access to their backyards for workouts while everything else was shut down. The lack of training left most of the OSU players out of shape when they returned for summer workouts, and the condition level wasn’t where it needed to be when August rolled around.
Having athletes back on campus for spring practice this year will keep their conditioning schedule on track for summer workouts, which should leave them in great shape for the start of the season.
“These guys are in really good physical condition now,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said. “Compared to when we got in in August last year, there wasn’t very many guys in shape, so it was really scary as a coach. You don’t know when to push them. I didn’t know when to push them and when to back off. Now it’s easy. I know when to push them. They’re all in great shape.”
The training schedule is broken into three blocks, as Glass described. The Cowboys go through winter training, spring training and then the summer. Glass doesn’t go as hard during the spring because of spring practices. He reverts more to an in-season training routine during the spring, then gives them an intense training regime during the summer months.
The players weren’t at a high enough condition level to make it through a usual Rob Glass summer last season.
“They had two-plus months off prior to the start of the summer training where normally they would have about three weeks off,” Glass said of 2020. “They had more like 8-10 weeks off. (Being) deconditioned was definitely a factor.”
The Cowboys were bombarded with injuries last season, from the offensive line to the running back corps. Even quarterback Spencer Sanders missed a few games. Having the proper training schedule should help eliminate some of those injuries.
“Research tells us that guys that are more fit are less likely sometimes to sustain injuries,” Glass said. “In football you’re never going to avoid it all, just because it’s a contact sport and bodies (are) flying all over the place. So some things are unavoidable, but yeah, we sure hope that we don’t have the problem we had last year.”