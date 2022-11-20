OSU concludes Bahamas trip with win against DePaul

Oklahoma State held off Big East foe DePaul 82-78 on Sunday to conclude its trip to the Bahamas.

The Cowboys led by as many as 18 points but fell behind with five minutes left, leading to a back-and-forth conclusion.

Avery Anderson III made it a two-point game with 17 seconds left, and Eral Penn from DePaul missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

OSU (3-2) sealed the win with two free throws from John-Michael Wright, who had 14 points. Kalib Boone led the team in scoring with 17 points but fouled out with four minutes left.

Anderson totaled 16 points and Tyreek Smith added 11 along with seven rebounds.

In the first half, the Cowboys put up 44 points while shooting 57% from the field.

OKLAHOMA ST. 82, DEPAUL 78

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-2): Boone 7-11 3-3 17, Cisse 2-3 0-2 4, Anderson 4-9 7-9 16, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Wright 5-14 4-4 14, Asberry 2-4 2-2 7, Smith 4-5 3-6 11, Q.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 29-58 21-28 82.

DEPAUL (3-2): Johnson 4-10 2-2 10, Nelson 3-7 4-4 11, Penn 7-13 8-11 25, Gebrewhit 1-2 0-0 3, Gibson 3-14 11-13 17, Bynum 3-6 2-3 10, Cruz 1-3 0-0 2, Terry 0-2 0-0 0, Raimey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 27-33 78.

Halftime: Oklahoma St. 44-36. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 3-14 (Asberry 1-2, Harris 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Q.Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Wright 0-4), DePaul 7-23 (Penn 3-5, Bynum 2-4, Gebrewhit 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Terry 0-1, Johnson 0-4, Gibson 0-5). Fouled Out: Boone, Johnson. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 37 (Cisse 11), DePaul 23 (Penn 11). Assists: Oklahoma St. 13 (Boone, Wright, Asberry 3), DePaul 11 (Gibson 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 22, DePaul 23.