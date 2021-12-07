OSU commit/Bixby's Braylin Presley wins Gatorade state football player-of-the-year award

Bixby running back Braylin Presley was named Tuesday as Gatorade's state football player of the year.

The only other winner from Bixby in the award's 37-year history is his older brother, Brennan, in 2019.

In 2021, Presley, an Oklahoma State commit, led Bixby to its fourth consecutive Class 6AI state title. He had 109 rushes for 1,105 yards and 17 touchdowns plus 56 catches for 665 yards and seven TDs.

Presley also was 3-of-3 passing for 82 yards and two TDs.

For his career, Presley had 4,978 rushing yards, 1,684 receiving yards, 7,409 all-purpose yards and 102 TDs.

According to Gatorade, the award is not only for athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Presley, as a state winner, is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade's National Football Player of the Year award that will be announced later this month.

Last season, Presley was the All-World offensive player of the year and the Tulsa World's state player of the year. The winners of those awards for 2021 will be announced later.

