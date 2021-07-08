OSU, Colorado to play home-and-home series starting in 2036

Oklahoma State football has agreed to a home-and-home series with Colorado OSU announced on Thursday.
Colorado will travel to Stillwater on Sept. 13, 2036 and will host the Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2037. OSU and Colorado used to be familiar foes after spending 51 seasons together in the Big Eight from 1960-1995 and in the Big 12 from 1996-2010.
Colorado leads the all-time series 26-20-1 but OSU has won four of the past five outings, including a 30-17 win in Boulder in 2008, a 31-28 win at home in 2009 and a 38-8 victory in the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl.