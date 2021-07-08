 Skip to main content
OSU, Colorado to play home-and-home series starting in 2036
OSU football

Bullet returns to the tunnel after running the field during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

July 1, 2021 video. He replaces Mike Holder, who after 16 years at the helm of OSU Athletics, transitions into the role of Athletic Director Emeritus. COURTESY/OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State football has agreed to a home-and-home series with Colorado OSU announced on Thursday.

Colorado will travel to Stillwater on Sept. 13, 2036 and will host the Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2037. OSU and Colorado used to be familiar foes after spending 51 seasons together in the Big Eight from 1960-1995 and in the Big 12 from 1996-2010.

Colorado leads the all-time series 26-20-1 but OSU has won four of the past five outings, including a 30-17 win in Boulder in 2008, a 31-28 win at home in 2009 and a 38-8 victory in the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl.

