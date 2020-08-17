Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Baylor during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 19, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Mike Gundy addressed the local media in a video conference Monday, the first time since early April the Oklahoma State head football coach has talked to state media.

A lot has happened since Gundy’s last teleconference. The country has continued to live through the COVID-19 pandemic, OSU players have spoken out against Gundy’s disconnect with players after he was photographed wearing a One America News T-shirt, and the uncertainly surrounding college sports has been in a constant whirlwind.

Gundy answered questions for nearly 25 minutes. Here are some highlights of what he had to say:

Gundy says things are back to normal after players spoke out

Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard publicly expressed his frustrations after Gundy was photographed wearing a One America News t-shirt.

One America News is a network known for its criticism of the Black Lives Matter Movement. The backlash from Gundy’s shirt caused several players to call for certain aspects of the Cowboys culture to change. That sparked an internal investigation by OSU and caused Gundy to apologize to his players and agree to foster change

When Gundy was asked about how he’s changed since then, his answer was brief.

“Nothing more than just listening to the players and getting back into a routine,” Gundy said.

Gundy said the team is back to normal and looking forward to the season.

“I listened to what the players had to say and then took all things into account,” Gundy said. “Made some adjustments and moved forward and it’s been awesome here the last six weeks since that time.”

Gundy applauds the Big 12 for its decision to play football

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 had already decided to postpone the fall schedule for college football before the Big 12 made its announcement. Gundy said the OSU program finally had some direction as to how to proceed with preparation for the season once the Big 12 made its decision and announced the new schedule.

“I think the Big 12 Conference, led by Bob Bowlsby, was fantastic in the way this was handled,” Gundy said. “We all have to play the hand that we’ve been dealt. And so for us to be able to manufacture a conference schedule with the addition of a non-conference game is what the conference says we’re doing.

“I was proud of the Big 12 Conference and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby for moving forward. “Outside of that, I don’t have any information. When those meetings take place I’m not involved in them.”

Gundy not aware of any OSU players wanting to opt out

Multiple college football players have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season, including Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks. Gundy said he hasn’t had any OSU athletes inform him they plan to not play this season.

“We haven’t had any one-on-one conversations. It’s been addressed as a team,” Gundy said. “We’ve expressed to them that if anybody is uncomfortable and doesn’t feel like that being on the team is something that they want to do at this particular time and if they opted out that the university would take care of them.”

OSU players taking virtual classes

Videos of Oklahoma State students still gathering in large crowds in social outings have been circulating on social media. When asked about the impact that would have on the possible football season, Gundy declined to comment on the COVID-19 virus and said he just wants to talk about football. He did offer some insight into what many of his players’ class schedules will look like this year.

“I’m going to say that 75% of our guys will be 9 of 12 hours or 12 of 15 online just from the number of classes that will be offered on campus because of the situation we’re in,” Gundy said. “We will have guys on campus but it won’t be near the number that will be on campus as to other years. Some of that is university choice. Some of that is by player. But it will be different than it has been with the situation that we’re all put in with the virus.”

