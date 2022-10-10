OSU coach Mike Gundy says he interviewed for NFL job a decade ago

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy casually dropped a bombshell Monday at his weekly news conference, saying he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job a decade ago before deciding the NFL wasn’t for him.

“I interviewed three times with one team and then didn’t take the job,” Gundy said, revealing the team when pressed by media.

That would have been after the Cowboys’ 12-1 season that resulted in a Fiesta Bowl win against Stanford on Jan. 2, 2012. The same day, Tampa Bay fired coach Raheem Morris.

Five days later, Gundy agreed to an eight-year contract extension with OSU. The Buccaneers hired Rutgers coach Greg Schiano on Jan. 26, a hire that lasted two years.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys continued to thrive under Gundy, who has delivered 16 consecutive winning seasons and seven 10-win seasons since 2010. His team is undefeated and ranked eighth nationally heading into Saturday’s showdown at No. 13 TCU.

“I thought about (coaching in the NFL), but obviously not now,” he said.