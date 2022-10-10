OSU coach Mike Gundy says he interviewed for NFL job a decade ago

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy casually dropped a bombshell Monday at his weekly news conference, saying he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job a decade ago before deciding the NFL wasn’t for him.
Oct. 8, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated Texas Tech 41-31. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
“I interviewed three times with one team and then didn’t take the job,” Gundy said, revealing the team when pressed by media.
That would have been after the Cowboys’ 12-1 season that resulted in a Fiesta Bowl win against Stanford on Jan. 2, 2012. The same day, Tampa Bay fired coach Raheem Morris.
Five days later, Gundy agreed to an eight-year contract extension with OSU. The Buccaneers hired Rutgers coach Greg Schiano on Jan. 26, a hire that lasted two years.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys continued to thrive under Gundy, who has delivered 16 consecutive winning seasons and seven 10-win seasons since 2010. His team is undefeated and ranked eighth nationally heading into Saturday’s showdown at No. 13 TCU.
“I thought about (coaching in the NFL), but obviously not now,” he said.
Photos: OSU beats Texas Tech 41-31 in Stillwater
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Jason Lloyd (26) is tackled for a loss by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) looks for an opening in the Oklahoma State Cowboys defenseive line to run through during the third quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) scans the field for an open receiver during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) high fives fans in the student section after the end of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Fans cheer as Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Bullet runs through the end zone after Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) tries to avoid a tackle and run out of bounds during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyler Owens (18) and Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Krishon Merriweather (1) during the - quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete fires a shotgun during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire adjusts his headset after a huddle on the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys place kicker Tanner Brown (49) hugs Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Gino Garcia (99) at the end of the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback De'kelvion Beamon (24) attempts to knock a pass by Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) out of the air during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Xavier White (14) is tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kanion Williams (12) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Xavier White (14) is tripped up in a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2)throws a pass during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) thros a pass while Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Jake Springfield (61) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jesiah Pierre (8) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) and Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) high five fans in the student section after the end of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Ben Kopenski (52)celebrates after sacking Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) cheers toward the crowd after a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy raises his fist and cheers to fans as he leaves the field after the Cowboys defeated Texas Tech last Saturday in Stillwater.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23)is pulled down by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Joseph Adedire (43) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) tries to sidestep a tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Rayshad Williams (0) during the - quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) dodges a tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Kosi Eldridge (6) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) is tackled in the end zone by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Kosi Eldridge (6) to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) slide on a quarterback carry near the end zone during the third quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) sets up for a pass during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys place kicker Logan Ward (69) kicks the first kickoff of the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs to the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Xavier White (14) is tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) and Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs to the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Bryson Green (9)makes a catch while being tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Rayshad Williams (0) during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy watches the play on the filed during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) slides after making a carry during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) throws a pass during warm ups before the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) catches a pass during warm ups before the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12)prepares to throw a pass during warmups before the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
The student section begins to fill as players warm up on the field before a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OSU takes on Texas Tech
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) runs on the field during warmups before the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
