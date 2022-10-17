OSU coach Mike Gundy on QB Spencer Sanders: 'Don't ask me about injuries'

STILLWATER -- Mike Gundy declined to discuss the status of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who dealt with a shoulder issue ahead of Saturday's game against TCU.

"Let's do ourselves a favor: Y'all don't ask me about injuries and we won't have any problems, because I'm not going to tell you about injuries," Gundy said when asked whether Sanders would practice this week. "I'm not going to tell you who practices and who doesn't.

"You wouldn't reveal your hand, either. Nothing personal, but I'm not going to talk about who practices and who doesn't practice, just because it's not fair and it's not smart on my part."

At the start of the ABC broadcast of the 43-40 loss to TCU, sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported Gundy told her Sanders didn't practice last week. Sanders played the entire game anyway, throwing for 245 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.

Asked by media after the game whether Sanders practiced, Gundy wouldn't say.

"What I should have told (McGrath) was that those aren't things that I discuss and I will (tell her that) in the future," Gundy said Monday. "That was a mistake on my part now that you bring it up, but it was different because it was 20 minutes before kickoff versus talking about it during the week.

"But really I should have said the same things to her that I do the local press and say those aren't things I talk about. That way it's fair to everybody."

Other topics discussed during Gundy's news conference ahead of a Saturday home game against Texas:

On the TCU game

"They made some plays down the stretch and made some better calls than we did, but overall we played a pretty good game. We need to rush the ball a little better and then need to defend (better). A couple times we dropped coverage and gave up big plays, but when I watched the tape overall I felt much better -- if there's any way to feel better after you come up short -- with the way our guys played."

On changing offensive schemes

"We need to stay in our system. We have the best chance for success versus trying something new and trying to trick the next team. I just don't think that works. I don't think you'll be any good at it."

On Dominic Richardson getting most of the carries

"There's a physicality to this game that is different with him than (Jaden Nixon). Those are violent those guys take. ... Dom is more mature than any running back that we have on our team. If (Nixon) had another year under his belt, he would share more of the load right now. We're going to get him more carries as we move forward, to protect (Richardson). (Richardson) ran hard and got us yards at times when we didn't have yards."

On the substitution rule

"Everybody in the league is doing it. Tech was really good at it against us. It's just a part of the game that's going on that needs to be eliminated, but most everybody is using it. We need to clarify it. ... It's not working for some reason. There's too much of a human involvement and human error."

On Texas' defense