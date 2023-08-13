Celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday night, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy appeared on stage with singer Zach Bryan at the BOK Center in Tulsa in a now viral social media moment.
Bryan, a 27-year-old from Oologah, performed two nights to sold out crowds in Tulsa as part of his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour.
Gundy made a surprise appearance on stage during Bryan's performance of his hit song "Revival," dancing along and flashing pistols with his hands to close the second night of Bryan's performances in Tulsa.
Coach Gundy celebrating his bday at Zach Bryan. Happy birthday Coach! pic.twitter.com/VpJKxLu87R— Barstool Pokes (@BarstoolOKST) August 13, 2023
Great show! Big thanks to @zachlanebryan and Tulsa for an awesome night! That was one heck of a the birthday party! #GoPokes https://t.co/cFAKjOMPHR— Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) August 13, 2023
Tulsa that was the greatest honor of my life. Thank you to the @BOKCenter and everyone that came to the shows, I love each and every one of youYou have made me who I am in the best of waysThank you Oklahoma— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 13, 2023