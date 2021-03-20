OSU coach Mike Boynton remembers his former players who helped build his foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — The morning after Oklahoma State beat Liberty, head coach Mike Boynton made sure to thank the seniors from his previous teams.
The Cowboys have a talented roster this year, but Friday's 69-60 win over Liberty that advanced OSU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 didn’t just start with this collection of talent. It was a process.
Boynton, who is in his fourth year as head coach, laid the foundation that has put OSU one game away from a Sweet Sixteen appearance with the help of his previous seniors, whom he acknowledged on Twitter Saturday morning.
"Just want to say thank you,” Boynton said in his tweet. “Love you guys. Yesterday’s culmination; you set the table for this.”
The No. 4 seed Cowboys will play No. 12 Oregon State at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in Hinkle Fieldhouse, and Boynton wanted to make sure to acknowledge his previous locker room leaders.
“It’s easy to forget them,” he said. “They’re not here. That first group I referenced, I say it all the time. They could have made things very challenging for me back in 2017. I didn’t have a whole lot of credibility to stand on. … Those guys fully embraced what I wanted our program to be about.”
Boynton was promoted to head coach after Brad Underwood left for Illinois after one season. Boynton thanked former players Mitchell Solomon, Tavarius Shine, Kendall Smith and Jeffery Carroll for embracing his vision.
“Solomon may be the single most important person in our program at the time,” Boynton said. “Partly because of who he is as a person and I think his vision of how you go about life aligns with mine. And at a time where he’d been through a lot, he didn’t make it about himself. He tried to help his teammates have success and tried to help me have success, so I’m forever indebted to those guys.”
Thomas Dziagwa, Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III and Trey Reeves were sophomores in Boynton’s first year. They withstood the abrupt coaching change, roster turnover and the death of a teammate, Tyrek Coger, before graduating following last season.
“Just a lot that these guys have endured and they stuck with the process and really gave our staff the ability to build something without them being able to be beneficiaries of it in many ways,” Boynton said. “And obviously I hated the way it ended for last year’s group, but certainly I’ll never forget all that they’ve sacrificed and worked at to give us a chance to be here.”
The Cowboys won seven of their last 10 games last year, including the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, before COVID-19 canceled the season. Now OSU is back to national relevance behind the leadership of junior Isaac Likekele, who has also been one of Boynton’s biggest pieces in building this year's roster.
OSU is having its most successful season since Likekele has been in Stillwater. He has been a consistent talent for Boynton since his freshman year and now is reaping the benefits. He says he's always had complete trust in Boynton’s vision.
“Something just doesn’t start out of the blue,” Likekele said. “Just like you’ve got to plant a seed for it to grow over time, it’s the same thing with a basketball program. Somebody has to come in and set the foundation. When Coach B came here as the head coach his first year, that first team had to establish a foundation, which I believe that they did. So over the years it’s just been growing and growing and luckily, thanks to them, we’re here where we are today being able to play in the NCAA Tournament.”