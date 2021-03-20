OSU coach Mike Boynton remembers his former players who helped build his foundation

“Solomon may be the single most important person in our program at the time,” Boynton said. “Partly because of who he is as a person and I think his vision of how you go about life aligns with mine. And at a time where he’d been through a lot, he didn’t make it about himself. He tried to help his teammates have success and tried to help me have success, so I’m forever indebted to those guys.”

Thomas Dziagwa, Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III and Trey Reeves were sophomores in Boynton’s first year. They withstood the abrupt coaching change, roster turnover and the death of a teammate, Tyrek Coger, before graduating following last season.

“Just a lot that these guys have endured and they stuck with the process and really gave our staff the ability to build something without them being able to be beneficiaries of it in many ways,” Boynton said. “And obviously I hated the way it ended for last year’s group, but certainly I’ll never forget all that they’ve sacrificed and worked at to give us a chance to be here.”

The Cowboys won seven of their last 10 games last year, including the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, before COVID-19 canceled the season. Now OSU is back to national relevance behind the leadership of junior Isaac Likekele, who has also been one of Boynton’s biggest pieces in building this year's roster.