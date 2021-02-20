OSU coach Mike Boynton expects Isaac Likekele to play against Texas Tech on Monday

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is expecting to have his team leader back on the court Monday.

Junior Isaac Likekele has missed the last two games with a foot injury, but Boynton told the media Friday that he would bet on Likekele playing when the Cowboys host No. 15 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Monday.

It would be the first game for Likekele in 14 days. His last game was at Kansas on Jan. 8.

“He practiced (Thursday) about 75%. (Friday) he went about 80%,” Boynton said. “We’ve got a couple more days to get him up to speed. I would think he’d be ready to go come Monday.”

The Cowboys earned an overtime win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2 with Likekele playing one of his best games of the season. He tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first game against the Red Raiders.

Likekele played through his foot injury for a while and Boynton said Likekele would have probably chosen to play against Iowa State if it were his decision.

“I have to help him help himself and keep the big picture in mind for our team,” Boynton said. “Not only this year but for long term for the program. I can see the last two days he’s much better than he was the practices leading up to the Texas and KU games.”