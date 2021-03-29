OSU coach Mike Boynton agrees to seven-year contract extension

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton talks to his players during a timeout against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament.
Charlie Riedel, AP file
Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton has agreed to a contract extension, the Tulsa World confirmed on Monday.
Boynton agreed to a seven-year extension that is worth $3 million a year, according to a report by CBS Sports Matt Norlander.
An official release will be sent out by OSU shortly, the school said.
Boynton just finished his fourth season with OSU that ended with an 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Boynton led the Cowboys to their first NCAA Appearance since 2017 and the first round of 64 win since 2009.
He landed a top-10 recruiting class that included Cade Cunningham, a potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Cowboys finished the season with a 21-9 record and are 72-58 under Boynton’s tenure.
Boynton was scheduled to make $1.85 million this year before agreeing to a reduced salary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the lowest paid basketball coach in the Big 12 before his extension.
Video: Cade Cunningham on why he chose Oklahoma State Photos: Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton's career so far
Mike Boynton
Louisiana State's Xavier Whipple, right, passes the ball as South Carolina's Mike Boynton defends during the first half Saturday, Jan. 24, 2004, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Bruce L. Flashnick)
Mike Boynton
Mike Boynton Jr. assistant coach for University of South Carolina basketball team, in October 2011. Photo courtesy of The State
Mike Boynton
Stephen F. Austin assistant basketball coach Mike Boynton, center, talks with head coach Mike Underwood on the sidelines during the 2014 season. Phtoo courtesy of SFA athletics
Mike Boynton
OSU AD Mike Holder and OSU President Burns Hargis after introducing new men's basketball head coach Mike Boynton at press conference in Stillwater, OK, Mar. 27, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
New Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton, for portrait. Taken on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Tulsa World File
Mike Boynton
OSU Basketball Coach Mike Boynton talks to a room full of coaches from across the state at the Marriott Southern Hills hotel in Tulsa Tuesday July 25, 2017. Tulsa World File
Mike Boynton
OSU basketball head coach Mike Boynton during a practice at Memorial High School during an exhibition practice in Tulsa, OK, October 22, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton and assistant and former Oral Roberts head coach Scott Sutton yell out plays during the NCAA men's basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, November 16, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State Cowboys guards Davon Dillard (24), Jeffrey Carroll (30) and Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton sing the schools alma mate after the NCAA men's basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Houston Baptist Huskies at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. on Sunday, November 26, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
OSU coach Mike Boynton talks to his player, No. 4 Thomas Dziagwa vs. FGCU at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater Oklahoma on March 13, 2018. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Lindy Waters hugs Mike Boynton during a giving ceremony after Oklahoma State's men's basketball game vs. Yale on Nov. 17, 2019 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Mike Boynton talks to the referees during Oklahoma State's men's basketball game vs. No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Mike Boynton thanks the fans for coming out during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Mike Boynton puts up "pistols firing" during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 22, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Mike Boynton hugs and talks to former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton after Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. celebrates on the baseline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Oklahoma St Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr., center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
OSU coach Mike Boynton reacts to a foul vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma St TCU Basketball
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton, right, greets Bryce Williams (14) and others off the court during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton celebrates during the second overtime of the Cowboys’ win against Texas earlier this season. Boynton and OSU drew a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and face Liberty on Friday.
Mitch Alcala, AP
Kansas St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. calls a play as Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) inbounds the ball during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton, Jr. celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State Mike Boynton directs Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
B12 Oklahoma St West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Oklahoma State won 72-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
NCAA Liberty Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton encourages his team during the first half of a first round NCAA college tournament basketball game against Liberty Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton watches against Oregon State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
