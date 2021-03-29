OSU coach Mike Boynton agrees to seven-year contract extension

Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton has agreed to a contract extension, the Tulsa World confirmed on Monday.

Boynton agreed to a seven-year extension that is worth $3 million a year, according to a report by CBS Sports Matt Norlander.

An official release will be sent out by OSU shortly, the school said.

Boynton just finished his fourth season with OSU that ended with an 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Boynton led the Cowboys to their first NCAA Appearance since 2017 and the first round of 64 win since 2009.

He landed a top-10 recruiting class that included Cade Cunningham, a potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Cowboys finished the season with a 21-9 record and are 72-58 under Boynton’s tenure.

Boynton was scheduled to make $1.85 million this year before agreeing to a reduced salary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the lowest paid basketball coach in the Big 12 before his extension.

