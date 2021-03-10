 Skip to main content
OSU coach Jim Littell wins Big 12 Coach of the Year

OSU coach Jim Littell wins Big 12 Coach of the Year

Jim Littell

Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell gestures during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Texas won 77-62. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma State women’s basketball head coach Jim Littell won Big 12 Coach of the Year while OSU forward Natasha Mack was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. 

Littell won Coach of the Year in 2016, the same year that former Cowgirl Brittney Martin won Defensive Player of the Year. Mack joins Martin as the only two Cowgirls to ever win the award.

The Cowgirls were projected to finish eighth in the Big 12 preseason conference rankings but Littell led them to a 13-5 conference record to tally the most conference wins in school history while tying for second place in the conference standings. 

Mack led the conference with four blocks per game and her two steals per game ranked fifth. She also led the Cowgirls with 19.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game on her way to earning first-team All-Big 12.

Mack and OU’s Madi Williams were both unanimous picks for the the first team All-Big 12. Mack was also a unanimous selection on the Big 12 All-Defensive team. Williams averaged 19.9 points, five rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Sooners.

Taylor Robertson of OU and Ja’Mee Asberry of OSU were both awarded second-team honors. OSU freshmen Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys joined OU freshman Nevaeh Tot on the All-Freshmen team.

The Cowgirls were awarded No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament and will play No. 6-seeded Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Featured video: OSU women's basketball's Ja'Mee Asberry and Natasha Mack on team improvement this season

February 2021 gallery: OSU women extend winning streak vs Kansas

