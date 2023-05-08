STILLWATER — Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt will now make $650,000 a year with an extra year added onto her existing contract, according to documents obtained by the Tulsa World on Monday.

Hoyt, who guided the Cowgirls to a 21-12 season and appearance in the NCAA Tournament — the first coach in program history to accomplish that in her first year — earned a contract extension on April 21. With the extension, Hoyt’s contract now runs through the 2027-28 season.

After being hired in April 2022 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Hoyt signed a five-year deal that would pay her $500,000 annually. An appearance in the NCAA Tournament gave an additional raise of $40,000.

With the new deal, Hoyt will make $52,000 per NCAA Tournament appearance, and $26,000 for each win. A Big 12 Tournament or regular season championship nets her 16% of her total compensation.

Hoyt’s contract also possesses a buyout. If she pursues another job within the conference without written permission, a buyout of 100% of her contract is required. Anything outside the Big 12 will be 75%.

The Cowgirls are currently engrained in the second offseason under Hoyt, and again are undergoing a massive overhaul of the roster. Through the transfer portal, OSU added five players, including Georgetown’s Kennedy Fauntleroy — a sought-after freshman who averaged 10.9 points a game — and former Christian Heritage High School guard Rylee Langerman.