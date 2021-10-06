OSU co-sack leader Martin “pushing to play” in Cowboys' Oct. 16 trip to Texas

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy joked Tuesday when asked just how ambitous defensive end Brock Martin is about returning to the field when No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Texas following the open week.

“Brock Martin is pushing to play,” Gundy said. “He was trying to fraudulently sign his own parental release last week.”

Quips aside, Martin’s reintroduction to the Cowboys’ defensive line could come when OSU travels to face the Longhorns on Oct. 16. The redshirt senior is among several sidelined Cowboys including pass rusher Tyren Irby and running back Dezmon Jackson whose Week 7 returns Gundy offered cautious optimism for during his weekly press conference.

“There's guys that are right on the verge,” he said.

Martin has not played since exiting with a left arm injury in the third quarter against Kansas State in Week 4; Gundy said Tuesday that Martin is recovering from a dislocated elbow.

Martin stepped into the starting role on the left edge after Trace Ford suffered a season-ending knee injury at the beginning of the season, and led the Cowboys with 2.5 sacks through four weeks. In his place in the 24-14 win over Baylor on Saturday, true freshman Collin Oliver recorded six tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in the first college start.