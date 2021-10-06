OSU co-sack leader Martin “pushing to play” in Cowboys' Oct. 16 trip to Texas

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy joked Tuesday when asked just how ambitous defensive end Brock Martin is about returning to the field when No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Texas following the open week.
“Brock Martin is pushing to play,” Gundy said. “He was trying to fraudulently sign his own parental release last week.”
Quips aside, Martin’s reintroduction to the Cowboys’ defensive line could come when OSU travels to face the Longhorns on Oct. 16. The redshirt senior is among several sidelined Cowboys including pass rusher Tyren Irby and running back Dezmon Jackson whose Week 7 returns Gundy offered cautious optimism for during his weekly press conference.
“There's guys that are right on the verge,” he said.
Martin has not played since exiting with a left arm injury in the third quarter against Kansas State in Week 4; Gundy said Tuesday that Martin is recovering from a dislocated elbow.
Martin stepped into the starting role on the left edge after Trace Ford suffered a season-ending knee injury at the beginning of the season, and led the Cowboys with 2.5 sacks through four weeks. In his place in the 24-14 win over Baylor on Saturday, true freshman Collin Oliver recorded six tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in the first college start.
Martin was in street clothes on the sideline during the Baylor game, absent for the first time after appearing in all of the first 41 games of his OSU career. On Sept. 27, two days after the Cowboys’ 31-20 win against Kansas State, Gundy said Martin’s recovery was contingent on him regaining flexibility in his left arm and, ultimately, pain management.
“I think I made him feel guilty,” Gundy said Tuesday of Martin’s ambition to return. “I gave him the story of when I tore my PCL and then played the next week. And I said, ‘You dislocated your elbow. What's the big deal? I tore my PCL and played the next week,’ That kind of really locked him up. He got real pale. But he's a pretty special young man when it comes to that.”
Gundy also referenced a conversation he had last Friday with Martin, who is staring down the final two months of his college career.
For OSU’s veteran pass rusher, who now sits tied with Oliver for OSU’s sack lead, there’s plenty of reasons to want to make a return against the Longhorns. next weekend.
“He is at a point in his career where he understands there's only so many games left,” Gundy said. “And he loves to play football. So he wants back out there."