Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

2 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Records: OSU 20-9, 10-7 Big 12; OU 23-5, 13-4

Three storylines

Gret Asi’s shooting: OSU’s main 3-point shooting threat, Anna Gret Asi, is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. She’s averaging 7.5 points a game playing in 17.2 minutes. The daughter of a coach, Asi’s fundamentals are often pointed out by teammates.

“She is a beast,” Naomie Alnatas said of Asi. “I just think she has ice in her veins, man.”

Two straight losses: After reaching the 20-win threshold with a win against Iowa State, the Cowgirls lost road games against Kansas and West Virginia — both teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble — over the past week. In the latest ESPN Women’s Bracketology, analyst Charlie Creme projects OSU as an eight seed in Greenville, South Carolina playing against Illinois.

“I think they were two very different losses,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “I think the first one against Kansas, we just kind of needed a little bit of a wake-up call. (Against WVU) it was a little bit different and we realized just the level of execution that we have to have down the stretch.”

Looking at the series: The Cowgirls have lost the past three meetings against OU, most recently dropping a 97-93 game in Norman. Overall, the Sooners lead the all-time series 66-47.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World