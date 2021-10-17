OSU climbs to No. 8 in AP Top 25 after comeback win against Longhorns

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State continued its climb up the AP Top 25 poll Sunday.

The Cowboys (6-0) moved up to No. 8 in the rankings on the heels of a third consecutive win over a ranked opponent, up from No. 12 a week ago after Saturday's 32-24 win over then-No. 25 Texas. OSU last appeared in the top 10 of the AP Poll during Week 8 of the 2020 season.

Mike Gundy's Cowboys overcame an 11-point second half deficit with a 16-point fourth quarter to remain unbeaten against the Longhorns. The win followed ranked victories over Kansas State and Baylor across a perfect start to Big 12 play for the Cowboys.

OSU came in at No. 9 in the Coaches Poll released Sunday and travels to Iowa State for a 2:30 p.m. matchup in Week 8 on Fox.

Across the Big 12, Oklahoma climbed one spot to No. 3 after beating TCU Saturday night and Baylor returned to the Top 25 at No. 20 following a home win over BYU.

Texas fell out of the rankings after a second consecutive defeat Saturday, and was joined by the Cyclones in receiving votes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.