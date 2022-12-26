OSU caps chaotic December with bowl game against Wisconsin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two teams going through a transition period will meet in the desert Tuesday night.

On one sideline is Oklahoma State, which stumbled down the stretch of a 7-5 season and promptly dealt with more disappointment when it lost a dozen depth-chart players to the transfer portal including fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.

“The preparation with the (roster) uncertainty is different from what we’ve been used to, even the year before,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “The change wasn’t as prominent last year as it was this year. We’re in some uncharted waters — I think all of us are.”

The chaos of December also has affected the Cowboys’ opponent in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin is dealing with departures of its own — including starting quarterback Graham Mertz — while simultaneously bringing in a new coach and assistants.

“I think it’s kind of the new wave right now,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “I think this is what bowl season will be more like until maybe we get a grasp on some of these things and maybe a timing to how we do things in college sports in particular. But I think it’s really what bowls are going to look like. They are a glimpse of the future.”

OSU is making its 17th consecutive bowl appearance and has secured a winning record for a 17th year in a row under Gundy, but the season didn’t exactly go according to plan. Injuries piled up and so did the losses, preventing the team from continuing the momentum of a year that concluded with a statement Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame in January.

“I think it would obviously be good to end with a big win, of course, and kind of have a better taste in our mouth,” receiver John Paul Richardson said. “The season didn’t really go how we wanted it to, but I think we’ll be better next year because of it. And we had to deal with some adversity, and I definitely think we’ll be better because of it.”

Help in the form of a signing class that includes 17 high school or junior-college players plus highly regarded seven FBS transfers is on the way, but the Cowboys also return key pieces who will be in even more significant roles next season. Those players are benefiting from the bowl experience.

“As always, bowl practice is very important for the culture on our team and progress,” Gundy said. “Essentially, it’s another spring ball. We had an opportunity to get 14 real practices in; 15 would be a spring practice (period). We were able to get a lot of really good work in for our young players.

“It’s also important for us to be on location at a bowl, for our guys to be able to spend six or seven days together and enjoy the work they put in from last year, a full year’s work. I think it’s very important for our group. It’s benefited us in a big way.”

A bowl game is typically a reward for the season and a building block for the following year, but in OSU’s case it’s also a morale boost for a team that has struggled during the past two months.

“One of my (favorite) things about the bowl game is hanging out with all the guys,” Cowboy back Braden Cassity said. “You put the work in all year; this is kind of like your week. We get a few days to just kind of hang out, relax, do all that. And then now it’s starting to click — all right, it’s go time now.”