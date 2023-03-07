STILLWATER — Ongoing renovations to the Boone Pickens Stadium seating bowl have resulted in Oklahoma State canceling this year's spring game, the team announced Tuesday.

In its place, OSU will hold a 30-minute meet-and-greet with fans at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center from 1:30-2 p.m. on April 15, where fans are encouraged to interact with Cowboy football players.

Boone Pickens Stadium is currently undergoing a $55 million renovation, with the first phase of the project occurring on the north side of the stadium.

The school is removing seating treads and risers from the 200-level seats and above, replacing them to allow for more leg room. The multi-year project began this offseason and will be completed by the Sept. 2 home opener against Central Arkansas.

It will resume after the final home game. How it affects future spring games is currently unknown.

The fans event is a part of Orange Power Weekend. A schedule of events:

Friday, April 14

6 p.m.: Cowboy tennis vs. Texas Tech

6 p.m.: Baseball vs. West Virginia

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

Saturday, April 15

8 a.m.: Remember the 10 Run

1:30–2 p.m.: Football meet-and-greet at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center

6 p.m.: Baseball vs. West Virginia

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

Sunday, April 16

1 p.m.: Cowboy tennis vs. Baylor

1 p.m.: Baseball vs. West Virginia

TBA: Softball vs. Iowa State