OSU cancels North Texas game due to Covid-19 protocols within Cowgirls program

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State women's basketball announced the cancellation of Tuesday's home meeting with North Texas due to Covid-19 protocols within the Cowgirls program Monday morning. The game is not expected to be rescheduled.

Due to COVID protocols within our program, tomorrow’s game against North Texas has been canceled.#okstate | #CowgirlFamily pic.twitter.com/FKqI6yyPYu — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) December 20, 2021

OSU (5-4) was set to host the Mean Green at 1 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena Tuesday in the third game of a six-game homestand. The Cowgirls are next scheduled to play Tulsa in Stillwater at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 before opening Big 12 play at home against Texas on Jan. 2.

The cancellation follows last week's wins over Southern and UT-Arlington, the second victory marking a 200th career win for OSU coach Jim Littell.

On Sunday, the men's basketball program had its Tuesday contest against No. 10 USC cancelled due to confirmed Covid-19 cases within the Trojans program. It remains unclear as of Monday morning if the Cowboys will secure a replacement opponent in the Compete 4 Cause Classic.

