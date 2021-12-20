 Skip to main content
OSU cancels North Texas game due to Covid-19 protocols within Cowgirls program
Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell talks with his team during a Bedlam women’s college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Oklahoma State University (OSU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Oklahoma State won 66-53. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State women's basketball announced the cancellation of Tuesday's home meeting with North Texas due to Covid-19 protocols within the Cowgirls program Monday morning. The game is not expected to be rescheduled. 

OSU (5-4) was set to host the Mean Green at 1 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena Tuesday in the third game of a six-game homestand. The Cowgirls are next scheduled to play Tulsa in Stillwater at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 before opening Big 12 play at home against Texas on Jan. 2.

The cancellation follows last week's wins over Southern and UT-Arlington, the second victory marking a 200th career win for OSU coach Jim Littell.

On Sunday, the men's basketball program had its Tuesday contest against No. 10 USC cancelled due to confirmed Covid-19 cases within the Trojans program. It remains unclear as of Monday morning if the Cowboys will secure a replacement opponent in the Compete 4 Cause Classic.

