OSU cancels home opener due to ice; Sunday doubleheader with Wright State still on
OSU cancels home opener due to ice; Sunday doubleheader with Wright State still on

Ok State vs Oru (copy)

Oklahoma State's Justin Campbell pitches during a baseball game between Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State baseball fans will wait another day to catch their Cowboys at O'Brate Stadium this weekend.

OSU announced the cancellation of Saturday's home opener against Wright State Friday morning with "a significant amount of ice" still covering the field at O'Brate Field following storms earlier in the week.

The decision comes after the Cowboys postponed Friday's series opener due to weather. OSU will commence the series with Wright State on Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

The Cowboys return to Stillwater 2-2 through the first four games of the 2022 campaign. OSU took two of three from Vanderbilt on the road last weekend before falling midweek to Sam Houston, 6-3. 

Right handers Justin Campbell and Victor Mederos are the Cowboys' projected starting pitchers for Sunday's pair against the Raiders. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

