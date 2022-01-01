Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

But what happened on this New Year’s Day resonates even louder.

OSU had never trailed anybody by 21 points and come back to win. Anybody. Ever.

The Cowboys staged Saturday’s rally against Notre Dame. Notre Freaking Dame. A program that was more myth than opponent before this Fiesta Bowl pairing came down a month ago and OSU had its first crack at the Golden Domers.

OSU roared back from down 28-7 because beginning with his final possession of the first half, Sanders quarterbacked like he was in some video game. The Fighting Irish couldn’t catch him when he tucked and sprinted. After Sanders’ 8-of-18 start, they couldn’t do much to stop his passing either.

The Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP closed with 496 yards of offense, which could have been closer to 596 had a couple throws not been dropped and a face mask penalty not canceled another completion.

OSU roared back because this team you swore was out of contention down 28-7 1:16 before halftime, this team you swore was out of this season’s contention after playing so oddly back in September, did what it has all along and made believers out of all of us.