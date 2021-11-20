OSU blanks Texas Tech: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Big win keeps big picture beautiful for Cowboys
Oklahoma State left Lubbock, supposedly a dangerous place for your team’s ultimate goals, with everything intact. The 23-0 shutout of Texas Tech Saturday night clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship, where the Cowboys will play for their first league title since 2011 against either Oklahoma or Baylor Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas.
That was a very big deal late Saturday night to OSU coaches Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn and Jim Knowles, as well as players Devin Harper, Tyler Lacy, Tay Martin and Dominic Richardson. Everyone in the program has worked toward playing on that up-till-now elusive game. Now it is two weeks from happening.
On a grander scale, the No. 9 Cowboys can imagine a better College Football Ranking this Tuesday night, a byproduct of their convincing win at Tech and one-sided losses suffered by No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Michigan State earlier Saturday.
It’s one win at a time for teams with championship aspirations every November. OSU got another big one Saturday night.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OSU’s defense vs. freshman quarterback Donovan Smith
Smith looked terrific in his first Texas Tech start against Iowa State last week. The fact he played extensively, however, gave the Cowboys plenty of film to diagnose his weaknesses.
They diagnosed all of them, mercilessly, in Saturday night’s shutout.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles mixed pressures up front and coverages in back. OSU’s defensive line teed off on Tech’s overwhelmed O-line. Smith got rattled early and wound up 9-of-28 for 83 yards, one week after throwing for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns on Iowa State.
It was the second consecutive Saturday the Cowboys faced a young quarterback coming off a game that hinted at star-is-born stuff, factoring in TCU redshirt freshman Chandler Morris Nov. 13 in Stillwater. It was the second consecutive Saturday the Cowboys taught that young quarterback a hard lesson.
P.S. Next week’s opposing quarterback, OU’s Caleb Williams, is also a freshman who will be making his sixth college start.
3. GAME MVP
Nobody stood out, honestly, which is exactly how the Cowboys want it
The excellence of OSU’s defense boils down to the sum of its parts. That was never more obvious than Saturday night.
Brock Martin, Brendon Evers, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Devin Harper registered sacks. Jason Taylor, Tyler Lacy, Malcolm Rodriguez, Collin Oliver and Tre Sterling helped out with tackles for lost yardage.
Lacy forced a fumble by Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith that Rodriguez recovered. The Cowboys didn’t intercept Smith, but Tanner McCalister broke up three of his passes. Taylor, Jarrick Bernard, Christian Holmes, Korie Black and Thomas Harper broke up one.
Everyone pitched in offensively as well on a night the Cowboys were banged up at running back, receiver and across their offensive line. Spencer Sanders threw for 239 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Dominic Richardson rushed for 84 yards. Tay Martin caught seven passes for 130 yards. John Paul Richardson caught six balls and scored a touchdown.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Bedlam next Saturday night in Stillwater. 6:30 p.m. kickoff
OSU’s last home win over Oklahoma was 44-10 in 2011. Some things the present-day Cowboys will want to repeat from that 10-year-old night:
Brandon Weeden was steady, completing 24 passes for 217 yards, and safe. He did not throw an interception. Spencer Sanders will want to follow that script.
Joseph Randle carried the offensive load with 151 rushing yards on 19 carries. Jaylen Warren should get as many touches next Saturday. We’ll see about the yardage.
Jeremy Smith added 119 yards behind Randle, allowing OSU to out-rush OU 278-108. The Cowboys would love a repeat of that next Saturday.
OSU forced five turnovers and limited OU to 358 total yards 10 years ago. Glenn Spencer’s defense was on point.
Expect the same from Jim Knowles’ D next weekend, since it has powered the Cowboys to their 10-1 record.