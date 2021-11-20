OSU blanks Texas Tech: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

They diagnosed all of them, mercilessly, in Saturday night’s shutout.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles mixed pressures up front and coverages in back. OSU’s defensive line teed off on Tech’s overwhelmed O-line. Smith got rattled early and wound up 9-of-28 for 83 yards, one week after throwing for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns on Iowa State.

It was the second consecutive Saturday the Cowboys faced a young quarterback coming off a game that hinted at star-is-born stuff, factoring in TCU redshirt freshman Chandler Morris Nov. 13 in Stillwater. It was the second consecutive Saturday the Cowboys taught that young quarterback a hard lesson.

P.S. Next week’s opposing quarterback, OU’s Caleb Williams, is also a freshman who will be making his sixth college start.

3. GAME MVP

Nobody stood out, honestly, which is exactly how the Cowboys want it

The excellence of OSU’s defense boils down to the sum of its parts. That was never more obvious than Saturday night.

Brock Martin, Brendon Evers, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Devin Harper registered sacks. Jason Taylor, Tyler Lacy, Malcolm Rodriguez, Collin Oliver and Tre Sterling helped out with tackles for lost yardage.