OSU basketball visits national-championship contender UConn

STILLWATER – After an up-and-down start to the season, Oklahoma State faces its toughest opponent Thursday at No. 8 UConn.

“I don’t know if 8 is high enough, to be honest,” coach Mike Boynton said. “They’re really good. They have all the ingredients needed to be a national-championship contender. This will easily be the best team we’ve played this year, maybe one of the best teams I’ve coached against.”

The undefeated Huskies have a complete roster, countering OSU’s lineup of interior size and perimeter athleticism with a savvy Big East team that has prevailed against Oregon, Alabama and Iowa State in the past week.

“We expect to play against teams like this,” Boynton said. “I’m excited to see them in this challenge. Playing against those guys they’ve got to really work. They do a really good job of dominating the glass on both ends. It won’t be easy.”

The Cowboys (5-2) dropped winnable games against Southern Illinois and UCF, building double-digit leads and stumbling down the stretch. In the past two outings, they flipped the script and finished strong to produce wins.

“We started good in the first five games, then we ended good (in the last two),” guard Avery Anderson III said. “I feel like this game, we could really put it together and play a whole 40.”

A victory against UConn would provide a signature win in nonconference play. OSU faced four top-10 teams last season, winning once in those games.

“They’re a good team and they’ve got good players, but we’re a good team and we’ve got good players, too,” center Moussa Cisse said. “We have to go up there and compete.”

Looking ahead to league play

Facing a highly regarded team is preparation for a challenging Big 12 slate. Three teams in the conference are ranked in the Associated Press top 10, and nine of 10 teams are receiving at least one vote.

“We’re the only ones not ranked or not having a vote,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a real resume-builder for us, for us to go out there (to UConn) and show what we can do.”

Free-throw shooting gets a boost

Newcomers John-Michael Wright and Caleb Asberry, guards who arrived in Stillwater from the transfer portal, have not missed a free throw this season. They are a combined 23-of-23 from the line.

“It’s not a surprise,” Boynton said. “I expect them to make all of their free throws. We practice them and they’re good shooters.

“It’s more surprising when guys who are good shooters aren’t good free-throw shooters. A lot of times it’s just a focus and concentration deal. It’s good. Those are guys who will get fouled and we’ll want to have them in the game late.

Newton returns to team

Reserve guard Woody Newton came back to practice this week after missing the last six games following the death of his father.

“I’d be absolutely shocked if he played at all Thursday,” Boynton said. “He’s just kind of day to day. It’s as much mentally as it is physically.

“It’s good to have him back and get him kind of back into a routine. Those types of situations are always difficult. … For a young guy being far from home and then not having the opportunity to spend time with him leading up to it was really hard for him.”