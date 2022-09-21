OSU basketball to play UConn, Virginia Tech in nonconference

Oklahoma State men’s basketball will play 2022 NCAA Tournament teams UConn and Virginia Tech in a nonconference slate announced Wednesday.
After an exhibition against Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 3, the season opens Nov. 7 against UT-Arlington as part of a two-game homestand that continues with Southern Illinois on Nov. 10.
A visit to Oakland on Nov. 13 is followed by a trip to the Bahamas for games against UCF on Nov. 18 and DePaul or Santa Clara on Nov. 20.
Tulsa will play at OSU on Nov. 25 and the Cowboys will host Prairie View A&M on Nov. 27 before heading to Storrs, Connecticut, for the Dec. 1 meeting with UConn as part of the Big 12/Big East Challenge.
After a home game against Sam Houston on Dec. 6, OSU will play Virginia Tech in Brooklyn on Dec. 11 and Wichita State in Wichita on Dec. 17.
The Cowboys host Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Dec. 20 and Ole Miss on Jan. 28 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Times and TV designations have not been set. The Big 12 portion of the schedule has not been announced.
OSU nonconference schedule
Nov. 3: Ouachita Baptist (exhibition)
Nov. 7: UT-Arlington
Nov. 10: Southern Illinois
Nov. 13: at Oakland
Nov. 18: vs. UCF (Bahamas)
Nov. 20: vs. DePaul or Santa Clara (Bahamas
Nov. 25: Tulsa
Nov. 27: Prairie View A&M
Dec. 1: at UConn
Dec. 6: Sam Houston
Dec. 11: vs. Virginia Tech (Brooklyn)
Dec. 17: at Wichita State
Dec. 20: Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Jan. 28: Ole Miss