OSU basketball to play UConn, Virginia Tech in nonconference

  • Updated
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball (copy) (copy)

Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State open the season Nov. 7 against UT-Arlington.

 Rod Aydelotte, Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

Oklahoma State men’s basketball will play 2022 NCAA Tournament teams UConn and Virginia Tech in a nonconference slate announced Wednesday.

After an exhibition against Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 3, the season opens Nov. 7 against UT-Arlington as part of a two-game homestand that continues with Southern Illinois on Nov. 10.

A visit to Oakland on Nov. 13 is followed by a trip to the Bahamas for games against UCF on Nov. 18 and DePaul or Santa Clara on Nov. 20.

Tulsa will play at OSU on Nov. 25 and the Cowboys will host Prairie View A&M on Nov. 27 before heading to Storrs, Connecticut, for the Dec. 1 meeting with UConn as part of the Big 12/Big East Challenge.

After a home game against Sam Houston on Dec. 6, OSU will play Virginia Tech in Brooklyn on Dec. 11 and Wichita State in Wichita on Dec. 17.

The Cowboys host Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Dec. 20 and Ole Miss on Jan. 28 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Times and TV designations have not been set. The Big 12 portion of the schedule has not been announced.

OSU nonconference schedule

Nov. 3: Ouachita Baptist (exhibition)

Nov. 7: UT-Arlington

Nov. 10: Southern Illinois

Nov. 13: at Oakland

Nov. 18: vs. UCF (Bahamas)

Nov. 20: vs. DePaul or Santa Clara (Bahamas

Nov. 25: Tulsa

Nov. 27: Prairie View A&M

Dec. 1: at UConn

Dec. 6: Sam Houston

Dec. 11: vs. Virginia Tech (Brooklyn)

Dec. 17: at Wichita State

Dec. 20: Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Jan. 28: Ole Miss

