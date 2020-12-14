OSU basketball: Tipoff time against TCU has changed to 6 p.m. on Wednesday

Oklahoma State will host TCU on Wednesday and the game time has been pushed to 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Tipoff time was originally set for 8 p.m. The Cowboys finished with a perfect 6-0 nonconference schedule and will start conference play against the Horned Frogs. OSU will play two conference games in December with the second conference game being at Texas on Dec. 20.

OSU has showcased a lot of young talent in the first six games and the Cowboys are being led by the nation's top-ranked freshman, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game. He just earned his second consecutive Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award that was announced on Monday.

