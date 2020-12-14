 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: Tipoff time against TCU has changed to 6 p.m. on Wednesday

Isaac Likekele

Oklahoma State guard Issac Likekele, who had 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in the Cowboys’ win, drives the baseline against TCU on Wednesday. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Oklahoma State will host TCU on Wednesday and the game time has been pushed to 6 p.m. on ESPN. 

Tipoff time was originally set for 8 p.m. The Cowboys finished with a perfect 6-0 nonconference schedule and will start conference play against the Horned Frogs. OSU will play two conference games in December with the second conference game being at Texas on Dec. 20. 

OSU has showcased a lot of young talent in the first six games and the Cowboys are being led by the nation's top-ranked freshman, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game. He just earned his second consecutive Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award that was announced on Monday. 

