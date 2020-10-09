OSU basketball: The season tips off next month and the Cowboys are focused on what they can control

One of the biggest things programs across the country are trying to control is limiting the risk of coming in contact with the virus. The Cowboys are continuing to wear their masks and sanitize their basketballs while trying to keep the teams in smaller groups as much as possible. Boynton said his players have kept good attitudes through it all and have done their best in following the protocols.

“Everyone is going through pretty much the same thing,” Boynton said referencing other programs, “I think that’ll be the key to having success this year is being nimble, having a good attitude, being able to adapt to the circumstances as they change. As we’ve already seen with football a lot of cancelations, postponements or adjustments. Those things are almost certain to happen during basketball season. The guys that refuse to get frustrated or deterred by that I think will find themselves enjoying the season as much as anybody else.”

Junior guard Isaac Likekele is the most experienced veteran on the OSU roster. He has a talented group of young teammates that include top prospect, Cade Cunningham. The Cowboys will need his leadership in what will be an unprecedented college basketball season. Likekele said the Cowboys have still been able to get work in despite the pandemic. He praised Boynton's leadership in cultivating a resilient culture.