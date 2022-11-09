OSU basketball signs four players Wednesday

Oklahoma State men’s basketball signed four players Wednesday including Broken Arrow guard Connor Dow.

The class is ranked 12th nationally by 247Sports and is the second-highest ranked class in the Big 12.

“As we continue to build on the foundation that we’ve laid here, it’s imperative that we continue to recruit at a high level,” coach Mike Boynton said. “This four-man class should really help spring us forward.

“Each of these kids comes from rock-solid foundations. Their versatility, skill and athleticism will give each of them an opportunity to impact our program from the moment they step foot on campus.”

Dow is a three-star prospect who averaged 15 points and five rebounds as a junior while shooting 50% on 3-pointers. He picked the Cowboys over Jacksonville State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota State and Toledo.

“At 6-foot-6 and with a burning desire to improve, Connor is the consummate gym rat,” Boynton said. “He shoots the 3 exceptionally well and really has a great feel for the game. He has been coached very well throughout his life thus far.”

Boynton signed another Oklahoma product, 6-9 forward Brandon Garrison from Del City. Garrison, a four-star player who was ranked by 247Sports as the top in-state recruit in the class, also had offers from Kansas, Florida, Arkansas and Texas, among others.

“Brandon is the state’s best prospect,” Boynton said. “He’s very accomplished having already won a state championship and a gold medal as a member is the USA U18 team in summer 2022. Brandon is a great rebounder and maybe the best passing post player in the country. His impact will be a great one from the moment he arrives in Stillwater.”

Justin McBride, a 6-7 forward rated as a four-star recruit and 13th in the state of Texas, also signed Wednesday, having picked OSU over Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri.

“Justin’s game has really taken off over the past six months,” Boynton said. “He really has attacked his body and elevated his athletic ability as a versatile forward. Justin can really handle the ball, pass, and shoot very effectively. We are excited about his ability to be a three-level scorer and playmaker for us.”

The other signee is Jamryon Keller, a 6-1 guard from Texas. Keller played alongside McBride in AAU action, with their team going undefeated at the Peach Jam Invitational this summer.

“Jamyron is a junk yard dog, blue collar-type player,” Boynton said. “He has a level of toughness that has almost always translated to success in Stillwater. As a lead guard, Jamyron can make plays for himself and for his teammates. An aggressive ball hawking defender, Jamyron’s presence will be felt on both ends of the floor.”

OSU basketball signings

Pos.;Name;Ht.;Hometown

G;Connor Dow;6-6;Broken Arrow

F;Brandon Garrison;6-9;Del City

F;Justin McBride;6-7;Plano, Texas

G;Jamyron Keller;6-1;Killeen, Texas