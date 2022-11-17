OSU basketball set for two games in the Bahamas

STILLWATER — For many of Oklahoma State's players, this week's trip to the Bahamas will be their first time out of the country.

"We get to go to the Bahamas and play good competition and (compete for) a championship," guard John-Michael Wright said. "And we're staying for four or five days."

The Cowboys will play a pair of games Friday and Sunday, starting with UCF and continuing with DePaul or Santa Clara.

"We're excited," coach Mike Boynton said. "It's an opportunity to play some good games against quality opponents and see where we are.

"You keep the work at the forefront for sure, but there's an opportunity to give guys who may ever have a chance to go back to a place like that a couple of hours on their own to kind of explore, take in the sights and take some photos or whatever."

Asked whether he would spend some time on the beach, Boynton said: "Definitely not (a beach guy). ... The view will be nice. It will be a nice backdrop of the beach, but I won't be out there."

Storylines

Bouncing back from the loss: OSU let a win slip away in the final minutes last week against Southern Illinois, then regrouped with a quality victory at Oakland on Sunday.

"I loved our response in practice Friday and Saturday and then certainly in the game," Boynton said.

Wright said the players took some lessons from the defeat that will benefit them moving forward.

"We just knew we shouldn't have lost that game and we needed to use that feeling to help boost us for the next game, and that's what we did," Wright said.

A better shooting outing: Aiding the cause against Oakland was improved 3-point shooting, with five players connecting on a dozen 3-pointers.

"I think we have good shooters," Boynton said. "I think they've shown what they're capable of. ... We'll have more games where we've closer to 50 (percent) than in the 20s."

Wright totaled 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

"It felt good to be in rhythm in the game, in the flow of the offense and see the ball through the net," Wright said. "It's a confidence booster going into the next game."

Scouting the Knights: Soon-to-be Big 12 member UCF comes into the tournament with a 2-1 record after dropping opening its season opener to UNC Asheville 98-95 in overtime. It responded with a 68-54 win against Florida State and a 70-37 win over Western Illinois. The Knights are coached by Johnny Dawkins and led by Taylor Hendricks, C.J. Kelly and Ithiel Horton.

"They are big and athletic," Boynton said. "It will be a good test. We'll have legit Power Five-type size (to defend) and I'm interested to see how guys respond to not necessarily being the biggest, most athletic team."

Oklahoma State vs. UCF

6 p.m. Friday, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 2-1, UCF 2-1

Last meeting: None

By the numbers

10: Moussa Cisse has 10 blocks through three games

.409: Transfers John-Michael Wright and Caleb Asberry have combined to shoot 40.9% from the field with 64 points and 13 3-pointers.

30.9: Bryce Thompson is averaging 30.9 minutes per game, the fourth-most minutes in the Big 12

61: Wright, Asberry, Thompson and Avery Anderson III have scored 61% of the Cowboys' points this season.