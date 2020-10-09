OSU basketball: Season tips off next month, and Cowboys are focused on what they can control

“Everyone is going through pretty much the same thing,” Boynton said, referencing other programs. “I think that’ll be the key to having success this year is being nimble, having a good attitude, being able to adapt to the circumstances as they change.

"As we’ve already seen with football, a lot of cancellations, postponements or adjustments. Those things are almost certain to happen during basketball season. The guys that refuse to get frustrated or deterred by that, I think will find themselves enjoying the season as much as anybody else.”

Junior guard Isaac Likekele is the most experienced veteran on the OSU roster. He has a talented group of young teammates that include top prospect Cade Cunningham. The Cowboys will need his leadership in what will be an unprecedented college basketball season. Likekele said the Cowboys have been able to work despite the pandemic. He praised Boynton's leadership in cultivating a resilient culture.

"He doesn’t let anything get in his way, and that trickles down to us and the rest of the staff," Likekele said. "So there are literally no excuses as to why we couldn’t get any work in even though there has been obstacles in the way. But that’s what we pride ourselves on is figuring out ways to try and get around obstacles in life."