OSU basketball plays Virginia Tech in Brooklyn on Sunday

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton has made a habit of taking his Oklahoma State teams back to his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

The Cowboys will face Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center, their third trip to Brooklyn under Boynton. OSU also played there in 2017 and 2019, winning three of four games.

“We have a lot of fun memories there,” forward Kalib Boone said. “It’s exciting to go back. It will be familiar.”

In addition to Boynton, the team has three other staffers from the New York area: assistant Terrence Rencher, who is from the Bronx; video coordinator Kris Quintana, who is from Staten Island; and graduate assistant James Barrett, who is from Brooklyn.

“Obviously a familiar place for me,” Boynton said, “but our main focus is getting our guys prepared to play a team that’s playing really well. … It will be another awesome opportunity for us.”

Amid a 6-3 start, OSU is looking to stack wins on top of each other. Its last outing produced a quality win against a dangerous Sam Houston team, and Sunday brings a Virginia Tech opponent whose only defeat has been against highly regarded Charleston.

“We’ve won one out of four (remaining) games going into the break,” guard Avery Anderson III said. “We beat Sam Houston; now we’ve got to go get that second one.”

Wright a key addition

High Point transfer guard John-Michael Wright has started every game this season, providing a calming presence on the floor. He is averaging 9.6 points and has made all 15 of his free throws.

“When we look at our splits, his are probably the most drastic in terms of our wins and losses and his production,” Boynton said. “I’m certainly not pinning that on him … but when he’s playing well, it seems to be that we play well also. His value on both ends of the court and his experience have been a major, major factor for us so far this year.”

Scouting the Hokies

Virginia Tech has picked up wins against Penn State, Minnesota, North Carolina and Dayton, having won four in a row. The Hokies have scored at least 80 points three times and 70 or more seven times.

“They’re as good offensively as any team we’ve played so far,” Boynton said. “Every player they put out there is capable of making a 3. Their bigs are like guards. That gives a different kind of challenge for us.”

Guard Sean Pedulla leads Virginia Tech with 17 points per game as a sophomore. He played at Edmond Memorial and chose the Hokies over OSU and Minnesota.

“He’s a really good player,” Boynton said. “Obviously he’s playing in a system that’s been really beneficial for him. I’m always happy when Oklahoma kids are doing well. I hope he doesn’t do well Sunday, but I pull for him to have a lot of success (otherwise).”