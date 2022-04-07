 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU MEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU basketball player Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe to transfer

Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe announced his intention to transfer Thursday after two seasons with the Cowboys.

"Cowboy nation, these past two years have been nothing short of amazing for me," Moncrieffe wrote on Instagram. "The brotherhood I've built with my teammates and all the adversity we faced helped make me a better man. Stillwater and the people here will always hold a special place in my heart."

A Canada native, Moncrieffe started seven games as a sophomore this past season, and played close to 15 minutes per game. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Moncrieffe is the third OSU player to decide to transfer, joining Keylan Boone and Donovan Williams.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

